IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 71 vacancies of Assistant Quality Control Officers. The application process has begun on October 1 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies out of which 28 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 10 vacancies are for the ST category, 7 vacancies are for the ST category, 19 vacancies are for the OBC(NCL) category, 6 vacancies are for the PwBD category and 7 vacancies are for the EWS category.

IOCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit is 30 years for General and EWS candidates. For more details, candidates are advised to check the notification.

IOCL recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection process will comprise of a Written Test (objective type consisting of two parts - General Aptitude and Discipline Knowledge), Group Discussion/Group Task, and Personal Interview.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

Click on the What’s New tab

Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers - 2021”

Click on “Click here to Apply Online”

Login using Application ID and Date of Birth

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference