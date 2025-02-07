IPPB SO 2025 admit card released, direct link to download call letter

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited has released admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment examination. Candidates can download the admit card from ippbonline.com or use the link given below. IPPB SO 2025 admit card released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link

This recruitment drive will fill up 68 vacancies-

Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts

Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post

Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts

Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post

Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post

Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts

The online examination will have 150 questions for 150 marks.

Name of the section Number of questions Total marks Time English Language 20 20 15 minutes Reasoning 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35 minutes Professional Knowledg 50 50 35 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes or two hours View All Prev Next

The time for the test is 120 minutes but candidates may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes, which includes the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc, the bank said.

It added that the medium of the test will be English. Candidates will be allowed to attempt questions from a section during the time allotted for that section only.

All the questions will have multiple choices and out of the four options to a question, only one will be the correct answer. Candidates have to select the most appropriate answer. There will be no penalty for wrong answers.

IPPB said cut-off may be applied to sectional and total scores. Candidates will have to pass each of the objective tests.