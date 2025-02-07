Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPPB SO 2025 admit card released, direct link to download call letter

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Candidates can download the admit card from ippbonline.com or use the link given here.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited has released admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment examination. Candidates can download the admit card from ippbonline.com or use the link given below.

IPPB SO 2025 admit card released (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IPPB SO 2025 admit card released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link

This recruitment drive will fill up 68 vacancies-

Assistant Manager IT: 54 posts

Manager IT – (Payment Systems): 1 post

Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 2 posts

Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems): 1 post

Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): 1 post

Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments): 1 post

Cyber Security Expert: 7 posts

The online examination will have 150 questions for 150 marks.

Also read: Central Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1000 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Name of the sectionNumber of questionsTotal marksTime
English Language202015 minutes
Reasoning404035 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude404035 minutes
Professional Knowledg505035 minutes
Total150150120 minutes or two hours

The time for the test is 120 minutes but candidates may have to be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes, which includes the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc, the bank said.

It added that the medium of the test will be English. Candidates will be allowed to attempt questions from a section during the time allotted for that section only.

All the questions will have multiple choices and out of the four options to a question, only one will be the correct answer. Candidates have to select the most appropriate answer. There will be no penalty for wrong answers.

IPPB said cut-off may be applied to sectional and total scores. Candidates will have to pass each of the objective tests.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On