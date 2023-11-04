close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in

IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 10:57 AM IST

IREL will recruit candidates for Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply at irel.co.in.

IREL (India) Limited has invited applications for Non-Unionized Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IREL at irel.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts in the organisation.

IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IREL Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 posts at irel.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the post is till November 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Rajbhasha Adhikari: 4 posts
  • Junior Supervisor (Chemical): 4 posts
  • Junior Supervisor (Admin): 4 posts
  • Mining Mate: 8 posts
  • Mining Surveyor: 1 post
  • Mining Foreman: 4 posts
  • Supervisor: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The mode of selection for all the posts would consist of (i) Written Test [First Level Test] (ii) Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for male candidates s belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC(NCL) categories. Candidates can opt to pay through net banking/Credit/Debit card/UPI. Females and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IREL.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out