ISEC invites applications to fill faculty, other positions

  • ISEC has announced to recruit assistant professors, and a research associate.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute for social and economic change (ISEC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in assistant professor, and research associate positions. The application forms for these recruitment are available on the official website of ISEC. The deadline for submission of the forms varies for each of the posts.

Assistant professors are sought in agricultural economics, economics, political science and education subjects. A total of 6 vacancies are open for intake. Candidates have to fill and send the application forms in the prescribed format to the concerned authority on or before November 19.

The institute has also announced to fill one post of research associate in the project structural and functional attributes of field margin vegetation towards sustainable social-ecological development of the rural-urban interface. Candidates can apply till November 22.

Details of these jobs are available on the official website of ISEC. Candidates are suggested to go through the job description and eligibility conditions properly before applying.

