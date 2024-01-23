ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Scientist and other posts till Feb 12

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) one of the centres of Indian Space ResearchOrganisation (ISRO), Department of Space has invited applications for Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' and other posts. The application process is underway and the dedline for the submission of thr application form is February 12. Interseted candidates can apply online theough the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in NRSC invites applications for Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' and other posts

ISRO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of which 35 vacancies are for the Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' , 1 vacancy is for the Medical Officer 'SC post, 2 vacancy is for the Nurse 'B', and 3 vacancies are for the Library Assistant 'A.

ISRO recruitment 2024 age limit: For the post code 06,09,13,14,15,16 the candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years. The candidates age should be between 18 to 28 years for post code 07,08,10,11,12. For the post code 17,18 and 19 the candidates age should be between the 18 to 35 years.

ISRO recruitment 2024 application fee: The applications cost ₹250, which is a non-refundable application fee. However, at first, a processing cost of ₹750 must be paid by each candidate.

ISRO recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.