ISRO-LPSC announces jobs for class 10 pass, know more

ISRO Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has notified to recruit heavy vehicle driver, light vehicle driver, cook, fireman and catering attendants. The application forms will be available from August 24 and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 6.

The application process will be held online at the official website of LPSC at lpsc.gov.in.

ISRO LPSC recruitment 2021: vacancy details

• Heavy vehicle driver: 2 posts

• Light vehicle driver: 2 posts

• Cook: 1 post

• Fireman: 2 posts

• Catering attendant: 1 post

The minimum educational qualification required for these posts is class 10 or SSLC pass.

The maximum age limit as on September 6 for fireman and catering attendant posts is 25 years and for other posts it is 35 years.

Click here for job details

