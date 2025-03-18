ITBP Constable Recruitment 2025 under Sports Quota: Apply for 133 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 133 posts of Constables through sports quota. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2025 under Sports Quota: Apply for 133 posts

The last date to apply is April 2, 2025. This recruitment is only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winners/ position holders and/ or participants as per Para-4(d) given in the detailed notification. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have matriculation or its equivalent certificate from a recognised Board. The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 23 years. Cut off date for determining age will be 03/04/2025 i.e. last date of submission of online applications.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates on the basis of players who have participated or won medal(s) in the competitions given in the notification. Online admit cards will be issued to the candidates whose online applications are found in order to appear in the recruitment process i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination. The details will be available on the official website in due course of time.

Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, EWS category is ₹100/-.Fees are exempted for females and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ITBP.