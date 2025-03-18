NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 1765 posts at nclcil.in, link here

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL, will be closing the application window for Apprentice posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process have their last chance to submit their applications on the official website at nclcil.in. NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Window to apply for 1765 posts will close today at nclcil.in. The direct link is given here.

To apply, candidates should be between 18 to 26 years as on the Cut-off date i.e. 01/03/2025. That is, the Candidate/Applicant should have born on or in between 02/03/1999 to 02/03/2007.

Through this recruitment drive, NCL will fill up 1765 posts in the organisation.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

1. Graduates: 152 posts

2. Diploma: 597 posts

3. Trade Apprentices: 941 posts

Notably, the date of reporting for candidates placed under merit for Assessment of eligibility and thereafter Joining as Apprentice Trainee is from March 24 onwards.

NCL Apprentice Posts: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for NCL Apprentice Posts

1. Visit the official website of NCL at nclcil.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Click on the Apprentice apply online link.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCL.