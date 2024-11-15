ITBP Constable, SI registration begins today, apply for 526 vacancies at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP SI, Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Boarder Police Force (ITBPF) will begin the online registration process for Sub Inspector, Head Constable and Constable (Telecommunication) vacancies today, November 15. Eligible and interested can apply for the 526 vacancies on the official website of ITBPF, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Constable, SI registration begins today at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The application window for ITBP SI and Constable (Telecommunication) recruitment, 2024 will close on December 14.

These SI (group B) and Constable, Head Constable (group C) vacancies are open for both male and female candidates. The recruitment will be done in a temporary basis.

ITBP Constable, SI Recruitment 2024: Gender and post-wise distribution of vacancies

Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication): 92 vacancies (78 male and 14 female)

Head Constable (Telecommunication): 383 vacancies (325 male and 58 female)

Constable (Telecommunication): 51 vacancies (44 male and 7 female)

Ten per cent of the total vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen (ESM). If vacancies reserved for ESM candidates remain unfilled due to the non-availability of eligible candidates, the same will be filled by non-ESM candidates, ITBP said.

Candidates who are between 20-25 years of age on December 14 can apply for SI vacancies. For Head Constables, candidates should be between 18-25 years and for Havaldar vacancies, they should be between 18-23 years.

Educational qualification requirements are different for each post. Candidates can check the detailed notification for more information.

In the recruitment examination, an incentive of five marks will be awarded to degree holders, three marks to diploma certificate holders and two marks to ITI certificate holders in subjects concerned with telecommunication and electronics.

Salary/pay matrix:

For SI posts: ₹35,400-1,12,400 (level 6)

For Head Constable: ₹25,500 to 81,100 (level 4) and

For Constable: 21,700 to 69,100 (level 3).

The application fee is ₹200 for SI and ₹100 for Constable and Head Constable vacancies. Women, ex-servicemen, SC, and ST category candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

Candidates can visit the organisation's official website for further information about ITBP Constable and SI (Telecommunication) recruitment 2024.