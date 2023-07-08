Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Head Constable (Midwife) posts

ITBP recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Head Constable (Midwife) posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is ending the online application period for the position of Head Constable (Midwife) today.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will end the online application period for the position of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial) today, July 8. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the positions at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Direct link to apply

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive aims to fill 81 positions of head constables (midwives) in Group C (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial) of the ITBP.

ITBP recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: The age of the candidate should fall between 18 and 25.

ITBP recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have Passed 10 examination from a recognized Board or its equivalent.

Candidates must have passed an accredited auxiliary nursing and midwifery course.

Candidates should have been registered with the Central or State Nursing Councils.

ITBP Head Constable posts 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form , upload the documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

