ITBP Specialist Doctors Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 20 posts

ITBP to recruit candidates for Specialist Doctor posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on November 15 and 16, 2021. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited candidates to appear for walk-in interview for Specialist Doctor posts. Eligible candidates who are interested in the post can walk-in for interview on November 15 and 16, 2021. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of ITBP on itbpolice.nic.in.

Specialist Medical Officers will be engaged to various locations/ formations at Greater Noida, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have post-graduate degree/diploma in the concerned speciality. A recognized medical qualification included in the first and second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The age limit of the candidate should be below 70 years of age. 

Also candidates applying for the post should have 1 ½ years experience for postgraduate degree holder and 2 ½ years for diploma holder in the concerned speciality after obtaining the post graduate degree/ diploma or equivalent. 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview and medical examination. Candidates will be medically examined by a board of Medical officers detailed for the purpose. Appointment will be subject to medical fitness. 

