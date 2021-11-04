ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for 41 Chief Manager & other posts

ITI Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITI Limited on itiltd.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization.

Applications with insufficient information/incomplete will be rejected. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Chief Manager/ Manager 20 Posts Dy. Manager/ -Data Centre 1 Post Dy. Manager– Network 1 Post Dy. Manager – Security 1 Post Chief Manager - Data Centre & Sales Marketing 1 Post Dy. Manager – R&D 3 Posts Manager/ Chief Manager- R&D (MM) 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to apply online through the official website till November 25 and will have to send the receipt of hard copies of application along with copies of certificates till November 29, 2021 to General Manager-HR ITI Limited, Regd & Corporate Office Iti Bhavan, Dooravani Nagar, Bengaluru – 560016.