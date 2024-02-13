 Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 55 Assistant posts notified, apply from Feb 20 - Hindustan Times
Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 55 Assistant posts notified, apply from Feb 20

Jharkhand HC recruitment 2024: 55 Assistant posts notified, apply from Feb 20

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court invites applications for 55 Assistant posts.

The High Court of Jharkhand has invited and notified 55 Assistant posts in the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi. The application process will commence on February 20, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Jharkhand HC invites applications for 55 Assistant posts

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies for the Post of Assistant in the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution knowing working on computers with sound knowledge of typing on computers.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years in case of Un-reserved & EWS category, 37 years in case of B.C.-I and B.C.– II category, 38 years in case of female (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II) and 40 years in case of S.T. and S.C. category (for both Male & Female), as on January 1, 2024.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 exam fee: The examination fee is 500 for Un-Reserved, EWS, B.C.-I & B.C.-II Categories and 125 for SC & ST Categories.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Exam and College Guide
