JKPSC PO recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 vacancies from October 6

Published on Oct 03, 2022 06:31 PM IST

JKPSC has notified 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) vacancies in J&K Home Department.

ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) vacancies. The application process will commence on October 6 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 5. Interested candidates can apply online at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from November 6 to 8, 2022.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 100o for general category and 500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

JKPSC PO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in from October 6. For more details candidates can check notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
