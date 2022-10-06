JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will begin the application process for 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department today, October 6. Application forms will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

JKPSC has announced 120 PO vacancies in J&K Home Department which will be filled during this recruitment drive.

To apply for these posts, the upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years. The application fee is ₹1000 for general category and ₹500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process involves three stages. Candidates will first appear in a preliminary examination and those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be used to select candidates for the final stage – personality test or interview.

For more details, check the notification below: