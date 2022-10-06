Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today

JKPSC Recruitment: Registration for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts begins today

Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:17 AM IST

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Application forms for these PO (G) posts will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will begin the application process for 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department today, October 6. Application forms will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

JKPSC has announced 120 PO vacancies in J&K Home Department which will be filled during this recruitment drive.

To apply for these posts, the upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years. The application fee is 1000 for general category and 500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process involves three stages. Candidates will first appear in a preliminary examination and those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be used to select candidates for the final stage – personality test or interview.

For more details, check the notification below:

