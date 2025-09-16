JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Date: Hall tickets to be released on September 17, where & how to download

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has confirmed the date for releasing the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 exam. Candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (Electrical) examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Date: The Junior Engineer (Electrical) hall tickets will be released on September 17, 2025. (HT file photo)

As per the official notification, the JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering details like their Username and Password.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2025. The exam will include negative marking, wherein for 1/4th of allotted marks will be deducted for each answer.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the download E-Admit Card. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Verify the details mentioned on the admit card. Download the admit card and keep a printout for further use.

It is mandatory to bring a clear printed copy of the E-Admit Card on the day of the examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who face difficulties in downloading the admit card or other issues concerning the hall ticket can contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). The help desk will be active from September 17 to 21, 2025 during office hours only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JKSSB.