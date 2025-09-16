Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar govt to offer interest-free education loans to students passing Class 12

PTI | , Patna
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 02:04 pm IST

The interest-free education loans will be provided to students under the Student Credit Card Scheme to help them pursue higher education.

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced that interest-free loans will be provided to students who passed the class 12 board examinations under the Student Credit Card Scheme to help them pursue higher education.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed on X that education loans will be interest-free for all applicants who pass Class 12. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times/File)
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed on X that education loans will be interest-free for all applicants who pass Class 12. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times/File)

Earlier, education loans of up to 4 lakh were provided at an interest rate of 4 per cent to general male applicants, and 1 per cent to female, differently-abled, and transgender applicants.

"Now, the loan will be interest-free for all applicants," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.

The Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme has been in effect since October 2, 2016.

Kumar said the provision for repaying a loan of up to 2 lakh in 60 monthly instalments has now been extended to a maximum of 84 monthly instalments.

"For loans above 2 lakh, the repayment period has been extended from 84 monthly instalments to a maximum of 120 monthly instalments," he said.

Kumar said the objective of his government is to ensure that students can pursue higher education.

He said the decisions will boost the morale of students, enabling them to pursue higher education with greater enthusiasm and dedication, thereby shaping not only their own future but also the future of the state and the country.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Bihar govt to offer interest-free education loans to students passing Class 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On