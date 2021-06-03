JMI recruitment 2021: Apply for professor, associate, assistant professor posts

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors for various disciplines. The last date to apply is on or before June 30.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the following address: Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025 during working days between 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.

As per the notification, candidates who have earlier applied are required to apply afresh. However, such candidates will be exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as the application fee

Candidates from SC and ST category have to pay ₹250 as an application fee

Women and Divyangjan candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee

The application fee is payable only through net banking only.

Download the application proform for the JMI teaching post here at https://www.jmi.ac.in/upload/menuupload/jobform_teaching.pdf

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of JMI at https://www.jmi.ac.in/