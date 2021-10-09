Join Indian Army 2021: Registration for Technical Entry Scheme begins

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Entry Scheme – 46 course commencing from January 2022. Candidates who are eligible and interested for the posts can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 8, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021 examination are eligible to apply for the post.

Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only. The age limit must not be below 16 ½ years and above 19 ½ years.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates and SSB interview at the selection centres. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website.