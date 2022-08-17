Join Indian Army 2022: Apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme. Candidates who want to apply for the scheme can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process has opened on August 17 and will close on September 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 Men and Women in NCC Special Entry Scheme. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Men: 50 Posts

Women: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the scheme should have degree from a recognised University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. The age limit of the candidate should be between 19 to 25 years of age.

Detailed Notification

Selection Process

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days.