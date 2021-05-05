Join Indian Navy 2021: Registration ends today for 2500 post, apply now

Indian Navy Sailor posts registration process will end on May 5, 2021. The interested candidates who want to apply for AA and SSR posts can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process was started on April 26, 2021, onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 Sailor posts out of which 500 posts of AA and 2000 posts of SSR. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can now apply for them by following these simple steps given below.

How to apply

• Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

• Click on candidate’s login link or register link available on the home page.

• Incase you are applying for the first time, enter the registration details and click on submit.

• Now login to the account by entering the login details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹60 + GST. Candidates can make the payment through online mode.

The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The merit list will be available on the official website on July 23.