JSSC Lady Supervisor exam 2023 application begins at jssc.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 07:56 PM IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the application process for Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun the application process for Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 today, September 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is till October 25.

The application correction window will be activated from October 31 to November 2. This recruitment drive aims to fill 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisors.

Direct link to apply

Application fee: The application fee is 100. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is 50.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years.

JSSC Lady Supervisor exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the application form link

Next, click on the “Online Application for JLSCE-2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

For more details check the notification here.

