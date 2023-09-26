JSSC Lady Supervisor exam 2023 application begins at jssc.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun the application process for Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 today, September 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is till October 25. Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission starts application process for Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023

The application correction window will be activated from October 31 to November 2. This recruitment drive aims to fill 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisors.

Application fee: The application fee is 100. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹50.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years.

JSSC Lady Supervisor exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the application form link

Next, click on the “Online Application for JLSCE-2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

For more details check the notification here.

