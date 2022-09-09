JSSC PGT recruitment 2022: Apply for 3120 vacancies, details here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) invited applications for 3100 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is October 7. However, candidates can pay the application fee till October 9. Candidates van apply online at jssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from October 13 to 15, 2022.

JSSC PGT recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3120 vacancies of which 2855 vacancies are for the Post Graduate Teacher Regular and 265 vacancies are for the Post Graduate Teacher Backlog.

JSSC PGT recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II category and ₹50 for SC, ST category.

PGT Regular vacancies

PGT Backlog vacancies

Here's the direct link to apply

JSSC PGT recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, under what's new click on “Online Application for PGTTCE-2022”

Click on “Online Application for PGTTCE-2022”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the details, pay the fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.