JSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended for 711 ITO posts

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 03:12 PM IST

JSSC has extended the deadline to apply for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination.

ByHT Education Desk

The application deadline for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination, or JIIOCE 2022, has been extended by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply till December 2 at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 711 vacancies of Industrial Training Officers.

JSSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates. For SC, ST candidates the application fee is 50.

JSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage click om ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022

Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application

Upload documents, pay fee and submit form

Keep the hard copy of future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
