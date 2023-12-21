JSSC Recruitment 2023: Register for Constable competitive exam from Jan 15

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the Constable Competitive Examination 2023. The application process will commence on January 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. JSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 4919 Constable Vacancies.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

JSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4919 vacancies of constable under the Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department.

JSSC Recruitment 2023 examination fee: The examination fee is ₹100. For Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Cast candidates of the Jharkhand state, the examination fee is ₹50.

JSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The upper age for the unreserved and economically weaker section the upper age of 25 years. For the extremely backward class and backward class, the upper age is 27 years. For the female candidates of the unreserved, economically weaker section, extremely backward classes the maximum age is 28 years. The upper age for the Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Cast male and female candidates is 30 years.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.