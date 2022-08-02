Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022 for online exam out on karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2022: Karnataka Bank has announced results of the online examination held for appointment of Clerks at bank branches across the country. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can go to the careers portal on karnatakabank.com and check their results.

The online exam was conducted on July 16 and 17 at exam centres in various parts of the country.

Candidates shortlisted after the online test will be called for an interview at bank’s head office located at Mangaluru, as per the selection process explained on the recruitment notification.

“Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank. Salary will be as per All India Level Settlements (Current CTC will be approximately `43,000/- per month.).” it reads.

How to check Karnataka Bank Clerk result 2022

Go to karnatakabank.com. On the home page, click on the careers portal link (alternatively, go to karnatakabank.com/careers). Go to ‘RESULTS OF THE ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 16-07-2022 & 17-07-2022’. Enter your registration number or examination roll number and date of birth. Submit and view result.