Kerala HC Assistant Admit Card 2022 released at hckrecruitment.nic.in, link here

  • Kerala HC Assistant Admit Card 2022: High Court of Kerala has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of Assistant, Know how to download admit card.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Kerala HC Assistant Admit Card 2022: High Court of Kerala has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of Assistant. Candidates can download their admit card through their login ID and password at the official website of the High court of Kerala at hckrecruitment.nic.in.

The official notification reads, ‘Admission tickets for the written examination to the post of Assistant(Rec No.01/2021) is ready for download from recruitment portal of High Court of Kerala (https://hckrecruitment.nic.in/home.php)’ 

‘Candidates can log in using their application number and key number (password) to Step II (Registered Candidate) option available in the Homepage of recruitment portal  (https://hckrecruitment.nic.in/home.php),' it added.

Direct link to download the admit card

Kerala High Court Assistant admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Kerala High Court at hckrecruitment.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registered applicant tab

Click on the Assistant tab

Key in your credentials and log in

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future use.

