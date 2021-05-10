KMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 326 staff Nurse and MO posts, check details

Kolkata City NUHM Society has invited candidates for walk-in interviews for the posts of Medical officer, Medical Officer part-time and Staff Nurse on purely contractual basis.

The walk-in interview for the post of Medical officer is on May 17 and for the Medical Officer part-time on May 24. The interview date for the post of Staff Nurse is yet to be released.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the KMC - www.kmc.gov.in to download the application form and information regarding how to apply etc.

Name of the Post: Number of vacancies

Medical officer: 50

Medical Officer( part-time): 71

Staff Nurse: 205

Consolidated Remuneration:

For Medical Officer ₹60,000 per month, for Medical Officer part-time ₹24,000 per month and for Staff nurse 25,000 per month.

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Medical officer / Medical officer part-time, the candidate should be MBBS from MCI recognized institute with a one-year compulsory internship.

For the post of Staff Nurse, the candidate should have completed a GNM training course from an institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council / West Bengal Nursing Council.

Or

The candidate should have completed a B.Sc Nursing course. The candidate must be registered under the West Bengal Nursing Council and must have proficiency in Bengali.

Note: Candidates must check the venue and other details on the official notification of KMC at kmcgov.in