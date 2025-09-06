Life Insurance Corporation of India will end the registration process for LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Administrative Officers and Assistant Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of LIC India at licindia.in. LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 841 posts ends on September 8, here's how to apply(HT file)

Through this recruitment drive 841 vacancies will be filled out of which 81 Assistant Engineers, 410 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts will be filled.

The eligibility criteria and age limit can be checked on the detailed notification available on the website.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Recruitment of AAO (Generalists/ Specialists/ Assistant Engineers) 2025 link available on the page.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Click on apply online link and register yourself.

6. Once registration is done, login to the account.

7. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process for Assistant Administrative Officers comprises of three tiered process involving Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will NOT be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The application fee is ₹85/- + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and for all other candidates, the application cum intimation charges is Rs. 700 /- + Transaction Charges +GST. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC.