LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 exam date released on licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 exam date. The Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect & Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) will be conducted on August 28, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of LIC on licindia.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2020, as per the official notice. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

The examination will be conducted through an online mode comprising reasoning ability, English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam will be one hour. There will be 100 questions with 70 Marks. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam which will have objective and descriptive tests.

This recruitment drive will fill up 218 posts of Assistant Engineer posts. The online application was started on February 25 and ended on March 15, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.