LPSC-ISRO recruitment 2021 for scientific asst, junior translation officer posts

Vacancies in scientific assistant and junior translation officer posts have been notified by the ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). LPSC is the lead centre for development and realization of earth-to-orbit advanced propulsion stages for launch vehicles and is the in-space propulsion systems for spacecrafts.

One vacancy in each of the posts have been notified and the last date for submission of application forms is July 22. The application forms will be made available to the candidates on the website of LPSC, lpsc.gov.in, July 9 onwards.

The upper age limit for scientific assistant post is 38 years and it is 35 years for the junior translation officer post.

Candidates with BSc degree in agriculture or horticulture can apply for scientific assistant post.

For the junior translation officer post, candidate must have obtained Master’s degree in Hindi or English or in Hindi or English medium with a Diploma or certificate course in translation from Hindi to English or English to Hindi.

