MAH LL.B-3 Yrs. Course CET registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai on March 24 has begin the application process for MAH LL.B-3 Yrs. Course CET 2022. The application process will end on April 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. The admit card will be out on May 10.

The MAH LL.B-3 Yrs. Course CET 2022 will be held on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8 inn Multiple Sessions, if required.

The CET Fee is ₹800 for Open Category, EWS candidates from Maharashtra state, out side Maharashtra state (OMS)/All India candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC, SEBC* categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having a valid Caste Certificate and valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2022 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC, SEBC have to pay ₹600 as application fee.

MAH LL.B-3 Yrs. Course: How to apply

Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell at mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET"

Register and Log in to you account

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

