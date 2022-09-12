Mahagenco recruitment 2022: 300 Executive Engineer and other posts on offer

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Additional Executive Engineer and Deputy Executive Engineer. The application process commenced today, September 12, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 11. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal at ibps.in. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in.

Mahagenco recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of which 73 vacancies are for the post of Executive Engineer, 154 vacancies are for the post of Additional Executive Engineer, and 103 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Executive Engineer.

Mahagenco recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹800 for open category and ₹600 for reserved category.

Mahagenco recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS portal at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the Mahagenco recruitment

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Download and take print out for future reference.

