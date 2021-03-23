MES Recruitment 2021: 502 vacancies for Supervisor and Draughtsman on offer

MES Recruitment 2021: The Military Engineer Services (MES) has invited the online application for the recruitment of Supervisor, and Draughtsman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mes.gov.in on or before April 12, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 502 vacancies, out of which, 450 vacancies are for Supervisor, and 52 are for Draughtsman.

The OMR-based recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021.

Educational Qualifications:

Draughtsman: Candidates applying for the positions should have a Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university

Supervisor: Candidates applying for the positions must possess a Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration. Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience.

Application Fees:

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of ₹100. However, the Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: