MHSRB to recruit 1326 Civil Assistant Surgeon and other posts. The registration process will start on June 15 and will end on August 14, 2022. 
MHSRB to recruit 1326 Civil Assistant Surgeon & other posts
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Health Services Recruitment Board, MHSRB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civil Assistant Surgeon and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MHSRB on mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

The application process will begin on July 15, 2022 and will end on August 14, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civil Assistant Surgeon: 751 Posts
  • Tutor: 357 Posts
  • Civil Assistant Surgeon-General: 211 Posts
  • Civil Assistant Surgeon: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the 100 points basis. Maximum of 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in qualifying exam and Maximum of 20 points will be awarded for service in state government hospitals/institutions/programmes on contract /outsourced basis.

Application Fees

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards Online Application Fee. There is no fee exemption under this category. The applicant must pay Rs. 120/- towards Examination/Processing Fee. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MHSRB.

