Home / Education / Employment News / Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman & other posts
employment news

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman & other posts

Ministry of Defence will recruit Fireman and other posts. The application must reach Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) Pin: 905171 C/O 56 APO.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman &amp; other posts
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman & other posts
Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

HQ Northern Command, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fireman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address below. Candidates have to apply for the post within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

The application must reach Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) Pin: 905171 C/O 56 APO. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts
  • Vehicle Mechanic: 1 Post
  • Cleaner: 1 Post
  • Fireman: 14 Posts
  • Mazdoor: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will form overall merit and minimum passing marks are 33%. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification process. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Ministry of Defence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of defence sarkari naukri
ministry of defence sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out