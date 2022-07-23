Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman & other posts

HQ Northern Command, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fireman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address below. Candidates have to apply for the post within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

The application must reach Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) Pin: 905171 C/O 56 APO. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts

Vehicle Mechanic: 1 Post

Cleaner: 1 Post

Fireman: 14 Posts

Mazdoor: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will form overall merit and minimum passing marks are 33%. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification process. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Ministry of Defence.