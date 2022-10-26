Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 419 Material Assistant posts

Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Material Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 419 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the recruitment test. The candidates will be shortlisted after scrutiny and shortlisting of applications received online.

Other Details

Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP based authentication on Mobile and email ID. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Army Ordnance Corps.

Detailed Notification Here