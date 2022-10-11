Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022: 1248 paramedical and nursing posts on offer

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022: 1248 paramedical and nursing posts on offer

MPPEB has notified 1248 Group 5 paramedical and nursing posts.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified Group 5 paramedical and nursing posts. The application process will begin on October 14 and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can make changes to their application till November 2.

The MPPEB Group 5 examination will be conducted on Friday, November 25.

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1248 vacancies of paramedical and nursing posts.

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 40 years.

MPPEB 2022 Group 5 application fee: The application fee is 500 for unreserved category and 250 for reserved category.

MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click apply link

Create profile to register and apply for the post

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

