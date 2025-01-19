MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Application window for 895 posts closes today at mponline.gov.in, link here
MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Application window for 895 posts will close today at mponline.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given below.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC, will be closing the online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can submit their applications on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The application forms can also be submitted at mponline.gov.in.
To be eligible, candidates need to be between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025.
Furthermore, they need to have a degree in MBBS or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India.
Earlier, the application window was open till September 29, 2024.
Through the recruitment drive, a total of 895 posts are aimed to be filled.
MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Here's how to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their application forms:
- Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
- Click on the link to apply for Medical Officer posts.
- Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.
- Submit and download the application form.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
