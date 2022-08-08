Home / Education / Employment News / MPPSC recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 153 Gynaecology Specialist post

MPPSC recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 153 Gynaecology Specialist post

employment news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 08:25 PM IST
  • MPPSC has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post Gynaecology Specialist.
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post Gynaecology Specialist. The application has begin from today, August 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.mponline.gov.in.

MPPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Gynaecology Specialist post.

MPPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

MPPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 2000 for the unreserved category and 1000 for the reserved category.

Here's the direct link to apply

MPPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.mponline.gov.in

Click on the application link available against Gynaecology Specialist post

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Monday, August 08, 2022
