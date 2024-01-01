close_game
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: SSE/ SFS exam notice out, apply from January 19

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 01:41 PM IST

MPPSC invites online applications for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for the State Services Exam and the State Forest Service Exam 2024. The applictaion process will commence on January 1 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 18, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applications from January 22, 2024, to February 20, 2024. The date of the preliminary exam has been scheduled for April 28, 2024. There will be two shifts for the test: from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM and from 10 AM to 12 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from April 20.

MPPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 positions in total, 60 of which are for the SSE 2024 and 14 of which are for the SFS Exam 2024.

MPPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

For more details visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

