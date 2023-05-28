NARL, Department of Space invites applications for JRF positions

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) under centre's Department of Space has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. Candidates can apply on recruitment.narl.gov.in up to June 26. The upper age limit is “preferably” 28 years as on the last date of application, while relaxation is applicable for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWD), Ex-Servicemen, OBC and SC/ST candidates as per govt of India rules. NARL, Department of Space invites applications for JRFs(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The fellowship amount will be ₹31,000 per month for the first two years and ₹35,000 per month for subsequent years.

Essential Qualifications: Candidates need to have a first class or equivalent CGPA grade in post graduation in one of these subjects: Physics/ Radio Physics/ Atmospheric Science /Space Physics / Meteorology / Applied Chemistry/Geophysics/ Earth System Sciences or equivalent with Physics or Atmospheric Science or Space Physics or Meteorology as core subjects.

Candidates with specialisation in Electronics Engineering / Communication Engineering / Optical Engineering /Photonics / Instrumentation Engineering can also apply.

In addition, candidates must have valid CSIR-UGC NET, GATE, JAM or JEST qualification.

“Pre eligibility qualification at Graduate level should be in First class with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA grade as declared by University. Those who have appeared in Final year examinations are also eligible to apply. They, however, need to produce final P.G degree certificate at the time of interview,” the notification reads.

For further details and application link, click here.