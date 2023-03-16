Nearly 2.83 lakhs educated and semi-educated people of Gujarat are registered with various employment exchanges of Gujarat. Nearly 2.83 lahks educated but unemployed in Gujarat: Govt tells Assembly(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

They include 2,70,922 educated unemployed and 12,219 semi-educated unemployed who are registered in 31 districts of Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

This was stated by Gujarat Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput in written replies during the Question Hour.

Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state, the minister said the government has created job opportunities in the private sector for 4,40,744 youth in the last one year.

As per the data shared by the minister in the Assembly, Vadodara district has the highest unemployment with 26,057 persons, both educated and semi-educated. This is followed by Anand with 18,525 being unemployed and Ahmedabad district where 17,896 are unemployed, as per the data. In Ahmedabad, 73,917 youth have been employed in the private sector with the state government’s efforts followed by Vadodara (50,345) and Surat (50,072).

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed that the numbers shared by the government are much lower than the real scenario.

“The government has given data about employment in the private sector but they are silent about employment in the public sector. Of the 33 districts in the state, the government offices in 26 districts for employment registration are either shut down or are under-staffed so that the grim reality of Gujarat remains hidden. The government directive of reserving 80% jobs for locals is conveniently overlooked. The SME and MSME sector lie in a bad shape in Gujarat and this has also impacted employment at local level to a great extent,” said Doshi.