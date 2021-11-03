Home / Education / Employment News / NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 deputy manager vacancies
NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 deputy manager vacancies

  • NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 vacancies of Deputy Manager, check details here.
NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 vacancies of Deputy Manager(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 vacancies of Deputy Manager(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications for various posts of Deputy Managers (Finance & Accounts). The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

NHAI recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for unreserved category, 3 vacancy is for SC category, 1 vacancy is for St category, 5 vacancy is for OBC (NCL) central list only and 2 vacancy is for EWS category.

NHAI recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be exceeding 35 years as of the closing date of advertisement.

NHAI recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for the General/ OBC (NCL) category. For the EWS category, the application fee is 300.

NHAI recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the click on the About NHAI tab and then on vacancies

Click on the Apply now tab

Apply for Online Registration using your own Email Id and Mobile

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated. application number

Upload scanned copies of all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

