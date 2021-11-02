Home / Education / Employment News / NHAI to recruit 73 Deputy Manager posts, UPSC IES qualified candidates can apply
NHAI to recruit 73 Deputy Manager posts, UPSC IES qualified candidates can apply

NHAI to recruit candidates for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of nhai.gov.in. 
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Manager posts. Candidates who have qualified UPSC IES examination are eligible to apply for the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who have appeared for the interview (Personality Test) of Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC can apply for the post. Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute is a must and the age limit of the candidate should not exceed 30 years. 

Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details 

Incase of multiple applications filled by the applicant, NHAI shall consider only the last application filled by the applicant and the entries made therein shall be taken into consideration for processing the recruitment for the said post. Accordingly, the earlier application(s) submitted by the applicant shall be rejected.

nhai recruitment upsc ies result sarkari naukri + 1 more
Story Saved
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
