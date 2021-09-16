NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5,000 auxiliary nurse midwife vacancies now

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh(UP) has invited online applications for recruitment of 5,000 auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) on contractual basis. Interested and eligible female candidates can apply online from the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in before September 30, 2021, until 11:59pm. The registration of online application has started from September 15, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 5,000 vacancies of female ANM on contractual basis across Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have 2 years certified diploma in auxiliary nursing and midwife by any recognized institute approved by nursing council of the state/GoI. Candidates must be registered from UP State Nursing Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be more than 18 years and not less than 40 years of age as on September 12, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), while upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST.

Application fee:

Candidates don't need to pay any application fee.

Selection process:

Candidates are required to appear in the document validation process if shortlisted as per the scoring matrix as decided by UP, NHM based on education qualifications and experience, at their own expenses. Waitlist will be prepared in the ratio of 1:3 (3 candidates against 1 vacancy in respective category).

Check detailed notifications

Direct link to apply for ANM post

How to apply for ANM post:

Visit the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Updates' section, click on the link that reads, "Invite online application for ANM vacancies. (September 15, 2021)"

Fill and upload the application form with required documents

Submit the form and take its print out for future reference.