NHPC Limited Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2024 through GATE score: Apply for 98 posts at nhpcindia.com

NHPC Limited Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2024 through GATE score: Apply for 98 posts at nhpcindia.com

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 03:20 PM IST

NHPC Limited Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2024 through GATE score registration underway at nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Limited has invited applications for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC Limited at nhpcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 98 posts in the organization.

NHPC Limited Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2024 through GATE score(Shutterstock)
The registration process will end on January 22, 2024. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2022 score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

  • TE (Civil): 22 posts
  • TE (Electrical): 17 posts
  • TE (Mechanical): 50 posts
  • Trainee Officer (Finance): 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in required discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Selection Process

  • For Trainee Engineer (Civil), Trainee Engineer (Mechanical)& Trainee Engineer (Electrical): Candidates shall be shortlisted out of the candidates registered with NHPC as per merit based on the Normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022 and online Document Verification. Provisionally selected candidates shall be extended “Offer of Appointment” on provisional basis. Eligible candidates should have qualified and secured a valid score in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022.
  • For Trainee Officer: Candidates shall be shortlisted out of the candidates registered with NHPC as per merit based on the CA/CMA score and online Document Verification process.

Only candidates who have valid GATE-2022 score with GATE Registration Number and candidates who have valid CA/CMA score with CA/CMA certificate can register online in NHPC's website.

