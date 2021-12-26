NIESBUD invites applications to recruit 10 Consultants

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has invited applications to recruit 10 Consultants. The application forms are available on the official website niesbud.nic.in and the deadline for submission of the application forms is January 9.

Job notification

“The candidates fulfilling the requirements may apply within 21 days of publishing of this advertisement. The relevant details are available at www.niesbud.nic.in. Niesbud invites applications by Online (https://forms.gle/vCRfkPA1BmygViD19), other related documents can be mailed at application.niesbud@gmail.com latest by 09.01.2022 at 5.00 p.m,” the job notification reads.

Candidates with post graduate in the field of Management, Social Science and Humanities having three years experience in the field of Entrepreneurship. The retired persons from financial institutions and other promotional and developmental institutions who were involved in entrepreneurship promotion can also apply. Candidates must have minimum 3 years experience, in Teaching/Designing & Organising Training Programmes/ Curriculum Design & Development/ Research/ Hand–holding for economic units in a reputed training/ research Institution preferably engaged in entrepreneurship education/ entrepreneurship development or allied areas.