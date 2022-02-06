NIPER recruitment: 20 non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications for the posts of Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other. The application process is under progress and the last date of the submission of the online application is March 2, 2022.

NIPER recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies out of which three vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-I and assistant grade-II. Two vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-II, accountant. One vacancy is each for the post of administrative officer, technical assistant (Computer Section), receptionist cum telephone operator, storekeeper, junior hindi translator, assistant grade-I. Four vacancies are for the post of Junior technical assistant.

NIPER recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500. However, the application fee is exempted for females and PwBD applicants.

NIPER Recruitemnt: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

Click on the career tab.

Click on the Apply Online link.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.