Home / Education / Employment News / NIPER recruitment: 20 non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply
employment news

NIPER recruitment: 20 non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply

  • The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications for the various posts of Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other.
NIPER recruitment: 20 Non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply.(HT File)
NIPER recruitment: 20 Non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply.(HT File)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications for the posts of Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other. The application process is under progress and the last date of the submission of the online application is March 2, 2022.

NIPER recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies out of which three vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-I and assistant grade-II. Two vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-II, accountant. One vacancy is each for the post of administrative officer, technical assistant (Computer Section), receptionist cum telephone operator, storekeeper, junior hindi translator, assistant grade-I. Four vacancies are for the post of Junior technical assistant.

NIPER recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500. However, the application fee is exempted for females and PwBD applicants.

NIPER Recruitemnt: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

Click on the career tab.

Click on the Apply Online link.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niper jobs recruitment recruitment drive + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out