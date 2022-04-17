Home / Education / Employment News / NIT Durgapur notifies 106 non-teaching vacancies, check how to apply
employment news

NIT Durgapur notifies 106 non-teaching vacancies, check how to apply

  • NIT Durgapur will recruit for 106 non-teaching positions. Candidates can apply on the official website up to April 29. 
NIT Durgapur notifies 106 non-teaching vacancies, check how to apply (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 03:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur has announced 106 non-teaching staff vacancies. The last date to apply for these posts is April 29.

The posts are:

Technical Assistant: 22 vacancies

Senior Technician: 12

Technician: 25

Library and Information Assistant: 1

Junior Engineer: 2

SAS Assistant: 1

Superintendent: 4

Personal Assistant: 1

Stenographer: 1

Senior Assistant: 6

Junior Assistant: 14

Lab Attendant: 12

Office Attendant: 5

Further details regarding the posts are available under the ‘Non Teaching Staff’ tab of the ‘Careers’ section on the NIT Durgapur official website. are available on the Institute website. 

“The cut-off date for recognizing the Age, Qualification and Experience shall be the closing date for submission of online application. Relaxation in age shall be governed as per the rules prescribed by the Govt. of India and Recruitment Rules of NITs (2019),” an official statement said. 

For more information, candidates can refer to the official notification:

